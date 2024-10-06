Harrogate Pythons RUFC's perfect start to 2024/25 campaign ended by Beverley RUFC
Following a run of four consecutive victories to begin the season, the Starbeck outfit lost Saturday afternoon’s Yorkshire One clash by a 50-20 score-line.
Chasing the game as a result of a sloppy, error-strewn start to the contest, the Pythons did not let their heads drop, and although they were soundly beaten in the end, coach Liley was pleased with how his charges refused to give up the ghost.
“Beverley were always going to be a difficult team to beat on their own patch, and the changes that we had to make to our side once again tested the depth of the squad,” he said.
“Luck was also on Beverley's side as they were able to run in tries early in the game from unforced errors. Things just didn't seem to go our way for much of the game, but it is testament to all 18 players that we stuck to the task and continued to play.
"Most teams would have thrown the towel in and crumbled, whereas the spirit of our players is tremendous, and it was the reason that we put ourselves in a position to push for a try bonus point.
"Unfortunately, we ran out of time to achieve that, but we demonstrated that we have real determination and a never-say-die attitude.”
Trailing 12-0 early on and 31-8 by half-time, the Pythons’ tries came from debutants Aaron Jones and Henry Hazlem, and Sam Rowntree.
Defeat sees ‘Gate drop from second place down to fifth ahead of this weekend's home showdown with North Ribblesdale.
