Hat-trick hero Harry Parrish on his way to the try-line during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire Two defeat at Wensleydale. Picture: Submitted

Having been promoted from Yorkshire Three last season off the back of a stunning 17-match winning run, Dan Bird’s men went down 18-15 on the opening day of 2022/23.

The Pythons did however make a strong start to proceedings and looked to be on course for a fine away victory at the halfway stage of Saturday’s contest.

They broke the deadlock on 20 minutes following a break by Tim Evans, which ended with Jed Carr throwing a long, looping pass wide for Harry Parrish to finish from close range.

The away lead was then doubled five minutes later after more good work by Evans. This time, Carr kicked the ball wide, where a favourable bounce enabled Parrish to gather and go over for his second try of the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Evans in the sin-bin, a penalty saw Wensleydale open their account and reduce the deficit, though ‘Gate still went into the interval leading by a 10-3 scoreline.

Making the most of their numerical advantage, a touchdown early in the second half followed by another penalty would however see the hosts fight back to go 11-10 up, with a converted try on 65 minutes extending the Dale lead to 18-10.

And although Parrish completed his hat-trick late on when the ball was moved wide from an attacking scrum in the centre of the field, ‘Dale were able to hold out for the victory.