Harrogate Pythons RUFC's clash with Baildon abandoned due to Harry Parrish injury

Hugh Tatlow on the charge during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire Two clash with Baildon. Picture: Submitted

Full-back Harry Parrish, who scored a hat-trick on the opening day of the season, suffered a neck compression midway through the first half of Saturday’s contest.

Given the potentially serious nature of such an injury, it was not possible to move the stricken Pythons man, leaving the match referee with no choice but to call proceedings to a premature conclusion.

Parrish was treated by paramedics and then taken to hospital by ambulance before being discharged later the same day.

The ‘Gate full-back was not the only player injured during the game, with Baildon’s scrum-half forced off with a head problem almost straight from kick-off having clashed with Jon Pickard.

Undeterred, the hosts were straight onto the front foot and looked to attack in wide areas from the off, but were met by some ferocious Pythons defence, with stand-in centre Hugh Tatlow very much to the fore.

Play was then halted again as visiting forward Sandy Dunlop was next to leave the field with a nasty head knock.

But, having weathered the early Baildon storm, ‘Gate eventually broke out of their own 22 courtesy of a series of forward drives led by Will Butler and Matt Leach.

A midfield turnover by Jordan Payne then led to Joe Bentham making good ground before Will Clough found Jed Carr, who stepped inside to wrongfoot the home defence, then scampered clear to touch down under the posts.

James Audsley-Beck added the extras for a 7-0 lead after 16 minutes.

From the re-start, a Pythons move broke down in midfield and Baildon’s flanker seized the ball and raced away to touch down. The resulting conversion was kicked, leveling the scores at 7-7.

But, with Parrish hurt in the build-up to that try, no further play was possible, meaning that Saturday’s fixture will have to be replayed.