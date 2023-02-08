Jed Carr on the attack during Harrogate Pythons' home loss to Baildon. Picture: Submitted

Dan Bird’s men headed into Saturday’s fixture top of the table having won all of their previous 15 matches, but ended up on the wrong end of a 30-15 scoreline at the Jim Saynor Ground.

Having been completely dominant in so many of their recent outings, the Pythons fell behind when the visitors kicked an early penalty and were then left reeling after shipping two tries in quick succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trailing by 13 points after 20 minutes, the hosts were however quick to get themselves back into the contest.

Approaching the 22-metre line, Jed Carr fed Tim Evans, who drove his side onwards. Max Sharp then picked up at the breakdown to put Ed Challis over in the corner for 13-5 on 25 minutes.

There was no let-up in the pressure on the Baildon defence with the boot of Carr repeatedly forcing them back into their own 22.

From there, Marcus Fotherby secured line-out ball, with Jack Hall and Hugh Tatlow then driving towards the try-line. Sharp then stepped into space and found Carr, who fed Nathan Wake to touch down next to the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carr added the extras, closing the gap to 13-12 on the stroke of half-time.

A mistimed tackle by a home player early in the second period saw the Pythons reduced to 14 men, and although they edged in front through a Carr penalty, Baildon’s numerical advantage eventually told and they ran in two more tries and kicked a penalty to secure maximum points.