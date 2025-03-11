Hugh Tatlow on the charge for Harrogate Pythons during Saturday's Yorkshire One defeat to Hullensians. Picture: Submitted

John Liley refused to be too critical of his Harrogate Pythons RUFC players after seeing them throw away a 25-point lead on their way to a narrow home defeat to Hullensians.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three early tries saw the men from the Jim Saynor Ground race into a position of real control, however the visitors fought back to claim the ascendancy in the second period and eventually ran out 43-35 winners.

But, although disappointed by the final score, Liley chose to focus on the many positives to come out of Saturday’s performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was immensely proud of the entire squad on Saturday,” the Pythons coach said.

“We demonstrated a ruthlessness not seen all season, as well as displaying the qualities that prove we have the ability to become a top-four team.

“We applied early pressure which forced Hullensians to make errors that we then capitalised on. But, we took our foot off the pedal just when we had created a comfortable lead, and this allowed Hullensians back into the game.

"All credit goes to our lads for remaining composed to give ourselves an opportunity to win the game at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And, we can still finish in a very respectable sixth place, something which demonstrates the huge improvements made this year.” The Pythons took a third-minute lead against Hullensians when George Booth powered over following a driving maul.

The home advantage grew when a visiting player spilled the ball, allowing Harry Brayshaw and Ben Pryor to combine to send Bailey Bromberg in from 50 metres out. Pryor’s conversion made it 12-0.

A pair of Pryor penalties took the score-line to 18-0, then Brayshaw touched down and Pryor converted for 25-0.

But, Hullensians scored three tries in the closing stages of the half to make it 25-21, then edged ahead shortly after the resumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Bell went over to secure the four-try bonus point, with Pryor adding the extras for a 32-28 lead, though the away side crossed out wide to edge back in front.

Hullensians then scored again, and although Pryor kicked a penalty to narrow the gap to 40-35, the hosts were denied a losing bonus point when their opponents landed a penalty at the death.

Saturday’s result means that the Pythons are safe from relegation, and will be playing Yorkshire One rugby again next term.