James Audsley-Beck dives over the try-line to register Harrogate Pythons' opening try during Saturday's home win over Bramley Phoenix. Pictures: Submitted

Flourishing during what is their first-ever season at the level, Saturday’s 22-6 victory saw Dan Bird’s men record an eighth consecutive win to stay just ahead of second-placed Wensleydale.

Bramley took a 3-0 lead when they kicked a drop-goal as early as the second minute, but the home side responded quickly and began to dominate at the breakdown.

They got their noses in front in the 10th minute after Will Butler and Tim Evans took play into the Phoenix 22 and a deft pass from Max Sharp found James Audsley-Beck, who broke through the visiting defence to touch down, then added the extras himself.

Harrogate Pythons scrum-half Gareth Drane touches down at the Jim Saynor Ground.

The Pythons kept up the pressure, and with Phoenix forced to work hard to keep them at bay, a penalty was eventually given away at the breakdown and Audsley-Beck made no mistake with his shot at goal.

Leading 10-3 at the interval, ‘Gate began the second period on the front foot, and continued to make inroads thanks to their distinctive driving game.

At a scrum, some quick work by Calum Brock created an opportunity for Gareth Drane, who reacted quickest to gather the ball and drive over the line for 15-3 after 50 minutes.

Bramley reduced the deficit with their second penalty of the afternoon, however ‘Gate crossed again after Drane was held up over the line on a couple of occasions.

Following the third scrum re-set, Sam Beagrie muscled his way through, with Audsley-Beck converting to round things off at 22-6.