James Audsley-Beck makes a break for the try-line during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire Two victory on the road at Ripon RUFC. Pictures: Submitted

Saturday’s 15-3 success at Mallorie Park earned Dan Bird’s team another four points, but a bonus-point win for rivals Wensleydale saw them take over at the summit.

It was Ripon who struck first, kicking a penalty to take a 20th-minute lead, but the visitors hit back soon afterwards.

A perfectly-weighted pass from James Audsley-Beck took two Blues defenders out of the game and found Sam Beagrie, who powered over the line.

Harrogate Pythons' Jack Hall on the attack at Mallorie Park.

Jed Carr added the extras, putting ‘Gate 7-3 up.

There were no further points scored before the interval, however the Pythons created chances to extend their advantage at the start of the second period.

Breaks by Tim Evans and some great support play by Joe Bentham took ‘Gate over the whitewash, however they were denied points due to technical infringements spotted by the referee.

George Booth and Ed Challis were then introduced from the replacements’ bench, helping the Pythons to continue turning the screw.

And although Ripon initially managed to hold firm, Evans saw a gap in the 70th minute, gaining 20 metres before sending a pass out to Bentham, who dived over in the corner.

Then, with advantage being played for offside in front of the the Blues’ posts, Liam Kernaghan fed Max Sharp, who floated a pass in the direction of the unmarked Bentham, only for a deliberate knock-on by a defender to halt play.