Harrogate Pythons RUFC sink Northallerton RUFC to stay top of the table

Bailey Bromberg was among the tries as Harrogate Pythons beat Northallerton 24-19. Picture: Submitted

Dan Bird’s side were only promoted from Yorkshire Three at the end of last season, but have hit the ground running this term and now boast a playing record of seven wins from eight matches.

Quickly into their stride at the weekend, the visitors went through a number of phases with Jon Pickard and Steve Smith making ground before centre Tim Evans crashed over on three minutes. Jed Carr added the extras for a 7-0 lead.The Pythons continued to pile on the pressure, with their pack in the ascendancy and providing scrum-half James Audsley-Beck with secure ball.Determined play from Ed Challis, Jack Hall and Sam Beagrie eventually led to the home side knocking-on under their posts and, from the resulting scrum, Calum Brock fed Audsley-Beck to finish.

Still ‘Gate kept pressing forwards and, although Northallerton repelled an initial attack straight from the restart, a rushed clearance kick only found Bailey Bromberg, who showcased his pace and power as he touched down in the corner from inside his own half.

Carr’s successful conversion attempt moved the Pythons into a 19-0 lead with half-an-hour gone.

A Brock turnover then led to Evans carrying the ball into the home 22, where Carr found Beagrie, who rounded the defence to score out wide.