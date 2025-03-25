Rhys Cory on the attack for Harrogate Pythons during Saturday's heavy Yorkshire One defeat at Keighley. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate Pythons RUFC suffered a 73-26 defeat on the road at Keighley on Saturday, but coach John Liley insisted that he was “encouraged” by their attacking play.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite finishing the game on the losing side, the Starbeck-based club left West Yorkshire with a try bonus point having made it over the line on four occasions.

And that feat represents progress for the Pythons as far as Liley is concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saturday was always going to be a challenging fixture given that Keighley are a top-four side and are a physical and abrasive team,” he said. “So, coming away with a point is a step in the right direction for us.

"We made another positive step forward in returning with a point, as in previous matches we have finished empty handed.

"It is an encouraging sign as we endeavour to always gain something from each fixture. That four-try bonus point is a reward for our efforts.

"We are now looking forward to finishing our season at home in a fortnight's time. Hopefully we can entertain our supporters with a performance to be proud of to finish off what has been a very positive season for us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trailing 7-0 after a quarter of an hour, the Pythons got themselves back into Saturday’s Yorkshire One clash when, from a line-out catch-and-drive, George Booth spotted a gap and powered over the line.

Ben Pryor added the extras to tie the scores, but Keighley were then able to make it over the visitors’ try-line three times to open up a 24-7 advantage.

‘Gate hit back before half-time. Harry Parrish, standing in at scrum-half, made a superb break through midfield, racing 40 metres before releasing the ball for the supporting Rhys Cory to score under the posts.

Tries just before and then just after the interval saw the hosts take a 38-12 lead, though the Pythons kept coming and registered their third try when Pryor’s perfectly-weighted grubber kick was gathered by Nick Bell, who then raced clear from halfway to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pryor’s conversion reduced the arrears to 38-19, however Keighley then went over twice more before Macnab earned his team their bonus point after intercepting on halfway and running in to score.

The closing stages belonged to the home side, as they added three more touchdowns to round off a comprehensive win.