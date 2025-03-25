Harrogate Pythons RUFC show signs of progress during heavy defeat at Keighley RUFC
Despite finishing the game on the losing side, the Starbeck-based club left West Yorkshire with a try bonus point having made it over the line on four occasions.
And that feat represents progress for the Pythons as far as Liley is concerned.
“Saturday was always going to be a challenging fixture given that Keighley are a top-four side and are a physical and abrasive team,” he said. “So, coming away with a point is a step in the right direction for us.
"We made another positive step forward in returning with a point, as in previous matches we have finished empty handed.
"It is an encouraging sign as we endeavour to always gain something from each fixture. That four-try bonus point is a reward for our efforts.
"We are now looking forward to finishing our season at home in a fortnight's time. Hopefully we can entertain our supporters with a performance to be proud of to finish off what has been a very positive season for us”.
Trailing 7-0 after a quarter of an hour, the Pythons got themselves back into Saturday’s Yorkshire One clash when, from a line-out catch-and-drive, George Booth spotted a gap and powered over the line.
Ben Pryor added the extras to tie the scores, but Keighley were then able to make it over the visitors’ try-line three times to open up a 24-7 advantage.
‘Gate hit back before half-time. Harry Parrish, standing in at scrum-half, made a superb break through midfield, racing 40 metres before releasing the ball for the supporting Rhys Cory to score under the posts.
Tries just before and then just after the interval saw the hosts take a 38-12 lead, though the Pythons kept coming and registered their third try when Pryor’s perfectly-weighted grubber kick was gathered by Nick Bell, who then raced clear from halfway to score.
Pryor’s conversion reduced the arrears to 38-19, however Keighley then went over twice more before Macnab earned his team their bonus point after intercepting on halfway and running in to score.
The closing stages belonged to the home side, as they added three more touchdowns to round off a comprehensive win.
