Tim Evans on the charge towards the try-line during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire Two victory over Wheatley Hills at the Jim Saynor Ground. Picture: Submitted

Narrowly beaten at Wensleydale on the opening day of 2022/23, Dan Bird’s men bounced back with a 27-22 success over Wheatley Hills.

Will Clough’s penalty after the visitors were caught offside handed ‘Gate an early 3-0 lead, though the away side hit back with a converted try to go 7-3 up on 15 minutes.

Clough then gained valuable yards with a trademark mazy run before feeding Tim Evans, whose attempted off-load was knocked backwards by the opposition full-back, allowing alert Pythons winger Ollie Wheatley to pounce on the bouncing ball and ground it behind the try-line. Clough added the extras for 10-7 in the 20th minute.

A penalty brought Hills level moments later, though Clough kicked a three-pointer of his own soon afterwards to edge the Pythons back ahead.

On the half-hour mark, ‘Gate stretched their advantage. The influential Clough fed skipper Will Butler 15 metres out and he delivered a perfectly-timed pass to Hugh Tatlow, who brushed aside a would-be tackler to score by the posts.

Clough again added the conversion and the hosts went into half-time 20-10 up.

Ten minutes into the second period, the Pythons went over again when Evans took possession of the ball close to halfway and his sheer power took him through three tackles and under the uprights. Clough kicked the extras once more for 27–10.

A couple of scores by Hills during the final quarter set up a tense finale, though Bird’s men dug in and managed to see the game out.