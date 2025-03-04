Sam Rowntree makes a break for the try-line during Harrogate Pythons RUFC's comfortable home win over Bridlington. Pictures: Submitted

John Liley felt that Harrogate Pythons RUFC’s performance during their 54-16 home victory over Bridlington demonstrated just how much progress his team has made in recent months.

Having twice fallen behind early on, the men from the Jim Saynor Ground responded well and eventually emerged from Saturday’s Yorkshire One clash as comprehensive winners.

And coach Liley was very encouraged by what he witnessed on what was a sunny afternoon in Starbeck.

“Having absorbed the early pressure that we expected, we produced an accomplished and controlled performance to record a convincing victory,” he said.

Nick Bell bagged himself a hat-trick of tries as Harrogate Pythons demolished Bridlington at the Jim Saynor Ground.

"Being behind in the early stages and responding in the positive and professional manner demonstrates the huge progress made this year within the squad.

“Our excellent game management allowed us to absorb that pressure to then go on and win comfortably. It is important that we take this performance into next week's game to look to continue our good run of form.”

The Pythons started well, showing early intent through the powerful running of George Booth and Harry Butler.

But, by the 11th minute, the hosts found themselves 6-0 down after Bridlington were awarded and then kicked two penalties.

Harry Butler is tackled by a visiting player during Saturday's Yorkshire One clash at the Jim Saynor Ground.

A pair of penalties from the boot of Ben Pryor had the scores levelled at 6-6 by the 18th minute, though the Seasiders would register the opening try of the afternoon to reclaim the lead at 11-6.

Another Pryor penalty narrowed the deficit to two points on 26 minutes, then the Pythons edged ahead when Butler crashed over from just three metres out after Barclay had gone close.

Leading 16-11 at the interval after the resulting conversion was added by Pryor, ‘Gate went on to dominate proceedings in the second period.

Their first try of the half arrived almost straight from kick-off. Marcus Fotherby plucked the ball from the air and gained 30 metres, with the supporting Rhys Cory progressing the attack before feeding the speedy Nick Bell, who went over in the corner.

Harry Butler crashes over the Bridlington try-line.

From a line-out, Jed Carr then got his backs moving and, three phases later, Ollie Macnab found Hugh Tatlow, who gained 10 metres then released Bell to bag his second touchdown.

Jack Whiting set the Pythons on their way to adding their next score, making valuable meters before Max Sharp stepped through the Brid defence to score. Pryor’s conversion took the score-line to 33-16.

Some great interplay between Jordan Payne and Butler then put Bell away to race around the defence and complete his hat-trick under the posts. Pryor’s conversion made the score 40-16 on 70 minutes.

Some neat play featuring the Pythons’ entire back line took play back into the away 22, where Butler was denied a try but set up Macnab to feed Fotherby on a great line to cross the whitewash.

Pryor again booted over the extras, putting his side 47-16 up with just five minutes remaining.

Home centres Pryor and Brayshaw then combined to make space for Sam Rowntree to gallop in from halfway to finish under the uprights, rounding things off at 54-16.

Victory over Bridlington leaves the Pythons in eighth position in the league standings.

This Saturday, they face Hullensians at the Jim Saynor Ground, where they will be hoping to overturn their defeat on the road earlier in the season.