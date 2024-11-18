Luke Korba is stopped in his tracks during Harrogate Pythons' heavy defeat at Hullensians. Picture: Submitted

Leading 13-12 at the interval, Harrogate Pythons shipped 33 unanswered points during a dreadful second-half showing at Hullensians.

Roy Mackay’s team headed into Saturday’s Yorkshire One fixture buoyed by a bonus-point success over Bridlington in their previous outing.

But, despite holding their own in the first period, they were completely outplayed after the break.

“The first half saw us leading without really performing to any level,” Pythons head coach Mackay said. “But, the second half was entirely different and brought a dominant performance from Hullensians.

"When you make the number of mistakes that we did, the opposition are going to take advantage, and that’s exactly what happened.

"We lacked the ability to maintain possession, and this, combined with our ineffective defence, enabled Hullensians to seize the initiative.”

Following an even opening 10 minutes, Hullensians’ winger scored a converted try to break the deadlock and make the score 7-0.

The Pythons responded well, however, and quick ball out to Jack Whiting enabled him to touch down in the 20th minute.

A Ben Pryor penalty edged the visitors into an 8-7 lead soon afterwards, though Hullensians weren’t behind for long, scoring a second try to go back in front at 12-8.

Pythons pressure from the kick-off then put the home side under the cosh and some great anticipation from Henry Hazlem saw him intercept a long pass to race in from the 22m line and score in the corner.

Five unanswered tries would however see the home side pull clear after the restart.

Defeat sees ‘Gate drop to sixth place in the Yorkshire One standings.