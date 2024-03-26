Hugh Tatlow on the charge during Harrogate Pythons RUFC's home defeat to Keighley. Pictures: Submitted

Dan Bird’s team went down 45-5 at the Jim Saynor Ground, slipping to their 17th defeat in 21 Yorkshire One outings this term in the process.

They remain second-from-bottom of the pile and know that their only chance of beating the drop is to finish above basement boys Bradford & Bingley.

A Rugby Football Union restructure of the divisions at the end of the season means that it is possible that only one team will be relegated from Yorkshire One, thus staying ahead of their fellow strugglers by bettering their result on the final day of the season imperative as far as survival is concerned.

Will Butler impressed on his return to action.

On Saturday’s game itself, head coach Bird reflected: “We knew that Keighley wanted five points to keep in touch at the top of the league and their organisation and execution was great, but none of our guys stepped back in this challenge.

"And what a game our captain Will Butler had. Injured for most of the season and coming back into the side and playing out of position, he deserves the Whittaker’s Gin Man of the Match award.

"We now have two weeks to prepare for our last match of the season and my last game as coach, away to Old Leodiensia, which is a must-win if we’re to keep ahead of Bradford & Bingley.”

