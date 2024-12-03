Rhys Cory on the charge during Harrogate Pythons' home defeat to Keighley. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate Pythons RUFC head coach Roy MacKay insisted that his team performed better than the score-line would suggest following Saturday's 37-10 loss at home to Keighley.

Missing a number of key players through injury and unavailability, a depleted home side was very much in the contest at the interval, trailing by just seven points.

But, after 'Gate lost another four players to injury, the second period became rather a one-sided affair and the visitors were able to run in a couple more unanswered tries.

"Once again, we took the field with a number of changes to the team - and debutants," Mackay explained.

"The first half was a competitive display against a big side. Unfortunately, four injuries in the second half really affected the overall outcome.

"I have to say that the score-line does not reflect the efforts of the team. Although we lost, all the players put in a massive shift and, with a little more consistency about our game, we could have run the opposition a lot closer."

The Pythons took an early lead against Keighley when Ollie Ward kicked a penalty, but soon found themselves 12-3 down.

Man of the match Hugh Tatlow went over for a try after charging down an attempted clearance kick to narrow the deficit, however that was as good as it got for the hosts.

Saturday's loss was the Pythons' sixth in seven matches and leaves them seventh in the Yorkshire One standings ahead of this weekend's trip to rock-bottom Old Rishworthian, whom they beat convincingly on home soil during the early weeks of the season.