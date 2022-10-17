Action from Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire Two success over Leeds Corinthians. Pictures: Submitted

Dan Bird’s team have made a flying start to life at the highest level they’ve ever played at following their promotion from Yorkshire Three at the end of last term and find themselves just one point off the top of the table.

They were set on their way to their latest victory by Will Clough, who kicked a couple of early penalties to put his side 6-0 up following a spell of ‘Gate pressure.

A Corinthians try and a penalty of their own then saw them edge 8-6 ahead before half-time, but with the wind behind them in the second period, the Pythons began to build on the dominance their forwards had enjoyed before the interval.

Hugh Tatlow touches down in the second half of Harrogate Pythons' victory over Leeds Corinthians.

And they got their noses back in front on 50 minutes when number eight Jon Pickard dotted down after the visiting scrum rumbled over the try-line, Clough adding the extras.

A second Leeds penalty trimmed the gap to 13-11, however the Pythons crossed again in the 60th minute as Joe Bentham broke down the wing before feeding a perfectly-timed pass to stand-in centre Hugh Tatlow, who broke two tackles and dived over in the corner.

With just 10 minutes remaining, a converted Corinthians try leveled matters at 18-18, though two well-struck penalties from the boot of James Audsley-Beck moved the visitors six points clear with time running out.