Harry Brawshaw crosses the try-line during Harrogate Pythons' home win over Beverley. Picture: Submitted

John Liley felt that Harrogate Pythons RUFC’s efficiency at both ends of the field was key to Saturday’s narrow Yorkshire One victory over Beverley.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite once again being hit by injury and unavailability, the men from the Jim Saynor Ground edged a closely-fought encounter 20-17 to record their second success in three outings.

And coach Liley was thrilled with his players’ efforts in both defence and attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All 18 men contributed to a composed and determined performance,” he said.

"Our press in defence forced errors in the opposition play and our clinical finishing meant our efforts in attack were duly rewarded.”

So depleted was the Pythons’ squad heading into Saturday’s fixture that experienced campaigner Matt Leach had to come out of retirement to help make up the numbers, while youngster Mattie Tuff made his 1st XV debut at loose-head prop and Ollie Macnab made his club debut at fly-half.

Yet, despite that reshuffle of personnel, ‘Gate started the game on the offensive, Ben Pryor kicking a second-minute penalty for a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley levelled matters after 20 minutes, but from a quickly-taken penalty, Macnab fed Harry Brawshaw, who rounded the visiting defence and scored under the posts.

Pryor added the extras, though the visitors hit back with a converted try of their own before the interval to make it 10-10.

In the second half, Luke Price-Gerrard, George Booth and Rufus Palfreman were all stopped inches short of the try-line before Jack Thompson-Hall spotted the narrowest of gaps and burrowed over.

Pryor again added the extras, then kicked another penalty, making it 20-10 with only 10 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A late penalty try narrowed the gap to three points, however the Pythons were able to see out the last couple of minutes with their slender lead still intact.

"This was an important victory against fellow mid-table opposition,” Liley added.

"Our performance, added to the two previous week’s displays, keeps us on track for a top-six finish at the end of the season.”

Next up for the Pythons, who now sit seventh in the table and just one point shy of sixth spot, is a trip to tackle Wath Upon Dearne, the team directly above them.