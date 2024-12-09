Harrogate Pythons suffered a heavy loss on the road at Old Rishworthian. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate Pythons RUFC head coach Roy Mackay struggled to find any positives in his side’s performance during their 31-0 reverse at the hands of struggling Old Rishworthian.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men from the Jim Saynor Ground romped to an emphatic victory when the sides met on the second weekend of the season, but were soundly beaten on Saturday afternoon, suffering a seventh defeat in eight Yorkshire One matches.

"This was a bad day at the office,” MacKay said. “Although most defeats this season have come with a number of positives, little could be taken from this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some individuals put a decent shift in, but far too many did not. Although there were glimpses of promise, inconsistencies in handling and tackling let us down.

“We must be more hungry for the challenge and a testing fixture against Wensleydale on Saturday will see how we respond in our final fixture before the Christmas break.”

Rishworthian, who began the weekend bottom of the table, looked a different side to the one that visited Harrogate back in September and battled hard against the elements to deservedly win the game.

The Pythons played with a strong wind at their backs in the first half, Marcus Fotherby and George Booth carrying well, while Andrew MacKay distributed the ball well in the wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddy Wilkinson looked set to hand them the lead, but he was held up agonisingly short of the try-line and a touchdown just before the interval saw the hosts take a 5-0 lead.

Rishworthian played the conditions expertly in the second period, scoring 26 unanswered points to wrap up a convincing victory.

Defeat leaves ‘Gate seventh in the table ahead of this Saturday’s home showdown with Wensleydale.