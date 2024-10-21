Harvey Ward in action for Harrogate Pythons during their Yorkshire One defeat at Pocklington. Picture: Submitted

Roy MacKay was once again able to find positives in defeat after seeing his Harrogate Pythons RUFC side beaten for the third week in succession.

The Starbeck-based club followed up recent Yorkshire One reverses at the hands of Beverley and North Ribblesdale with a 41-25 loss to high-flying Pocklington.

But the Pythons' head coach wasn’t too downbeat after the full-time whistle.

"We put in a very positive performance against a strong Pocklington outfit,” he said.

"We were still in the game with minutes to go and were very close to gaining a losing bonus point.

“The response to two heavy defeats in the last fortnight was exactly what we were looking for and has instilled huge confidence and belief in the squad.

“This performance showed that we can compete against the top teams in the league.”

After an intense start to proceedings, the Pythons found themselves trailing 13-6, Jed Carr scoring their points with a couple of successful penalty kicks.

But they were able to narrow the gap to just two points when Carr spotted space in behind the home defence and sent a perfectly-weighted kick through for Henry Hazlem to race on to and register his first try for the club.

Pocklington would however cross for the second time just before half-time, making the interval score 18-11 in their favour.

The second period began with the home team adding to their lead, though ‘Gate hit back following a spell of pressure which ended with Sam Rowntree touching down for 31-18.

Pocklington were next over the whitewash, but again the Pythons responded, this time through a penalty try after the hosts collapsed a maul close to their own line.

The East Yorkshiremen then had the final say, landing a penalty to wrap things up at 41-25.