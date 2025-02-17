Hugh Tatlow on the attack for Harrogate Pythons during Saturday's defeat to Wath Upon Dearne. Pictures: Julian Tatlow

Roy Mackay said that his Harrogate Pythons RUFC side “were guilty of too many unforced errors” during Saturday’s Yorkshire One loss at With Upon Dearne.

The men from the Jim Saynor Ground were very much in the game at half-time, but the home side pulled clear during the closing stages and ultimately went on to record a 33-3 victory.

“Unfortunately, in very heavy conditions, Wath adapted to the pitch much better than we did and eventually ground out a deserved win,” Pythons head coach Mackay reflected.

"We were guilty of too many unforced errors and missed kicks to touch. However, the players deserve credit for their never-say-die approach and for putting their bodies on the line.”

Luca Oldham looks for a route to the try-line during Saturday's Yorkshire One clash.

On a very heavy pitch, the Pythons started brightly and some well-executed phase play enabled their pack to make good progress towards the Wath try-line.

But, a penalty enabled the home side to clear their lines and set up a maul deep in ‘Gate territory, from which a nicely-worked peel from the tail resulted in the opening touchdown.

The home side added a second score soon afterwards to go 12-0 up before the Pythons responded with what should have been a try of their own.

From a five-metre scrum, Jack Thompson-Hall and Hugh Tatlow were both stopped just short. But, with the referee playing a penalty advantage, Ollie Macnab’s kick was gathered and then finished by Nick Bell, only for the play to be brought back for the original penalty.

This was kicked by Ben Pryor, making the half-time score 12-3.

The Pythons suffered a major blow early in the second half as speedster Saul Adshead was carried off with a hip injury and had to be replaced by Luca Oldham, who almost made an instant impact but was hauled down 10 metres short.

Bailey Bromberg and Pryor were next to threaten for the visitors, though Wath were quickly back on the offensive, working an overlap which saw them score in the corner for 19-3.

A knock-on in the tackle by a Pythons defender close to his own line was then deemed deliberate by the referee, meaning that the hosts were awarded a penalty try and ‘Gate were reduced to 14 men.

A second yellow card then left Mackay’s men down to 13 players and Wath took full advantage, driving over to make it 33-3.

Saturday’s result sees the Pythons drop one place to eighth position in the Yorkshire One standings.