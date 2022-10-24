Ed Challis on the charge during Harrogate Pythons RUFC's 32-18 home win over North Ribblesdale. Pictures: Submitted

Since losing on the opening day of the season, Dan Bird’s men have been in sensational form and find themselves in a position to go on and mount a second successive promotion push.

The Station View outfit kicked-off Saturday’s fixture second in the table, but took full advantage of defeat for Wath, moving two points clear at the summit.

“It’s up to us now to consolidate our position at the top through consistent performances,” coach Bird said.

Harrogate Pythons' Hugh Tatlow makes a break for the try-line.

An early penalty saw North Ribb edge in front, though forward pressure told in the 20th minute as the Pythons hit back. Will Butler and Nathan Wake were involved before Gareth Drane fed Jed Carr to touch down then convert for a 7-3 lead.

Good work by Bailey Bromberg and Ed Challis paved the way for the hosts’ second try, Carr eventually sending Sam Beagrie over in the corner before kicking the extra two.

Ribblesdale came back hard and reduced the deficit to 14-6 with a penalty after half-an-hour.

‘Gate would however have the final say of the opening period, Hugh Tatlow crashing over and Carr converting for a 21-6 advantage.

The visitors began the second half strongly, two tries getting them right back in the contest at 21-18 before a couple of Carr penalties gave the Pythons breathing space.

And the game was made safe when line-out ball was secured and Carr picked out Tatlow, who broke through the defensive line to send Liam Kernaghan in at the corner for 32-18.