Bailey Bromberg scored a hat-trick of tries as Harrogate Pythons beat West Leeds on home soil. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate Pythons RUFC went second in the Yorkshire One standings following their fourth win in as many matches this term.

Spared relegation at the end of last term by a restructuring of the English pyramid, the Starbeck outfit have taken full advantage of that reprieve and are flourishing under the guidance of new head coach Roy MacKay.

They did however fall behind to visitors West Leeds at a sun-soaked Jim Saynor Ground on Saturday afternoon before going on to triumph 34-22.

Having shipped a try after a quarter of an hour to fall 5-0 behind, the Pythons responded when Harvey Ward, on debut, found Ben Pryor, who linked with Max Sharp to release Bailey Bromberg to speed under the posts. Liam Kernoghan kicked the extras for 7-5 on 20 minutes.

Ward then took a quick tap and fed Jackson Hobson, running a great line, to score next to the posts.

Leading 14-5 at the break, a Kernoghan penalty and another touchdown by speedster Bromberg saw that advantage increased by 10 points shortly after the resumption.

Leeds then scored in the corner to narrow the gap, only for George Booth, Ward, Pryor, Joe Bentham and Sharp to combine nicely to set Bromberg up for his hat-trick.

The away side did finish strongly, adding two more tries, but the damage had already been done.

West Leeds score two more tries before Kernoghan closes the game with a penalty, 34-22.

“This win not only made it four from four, but also exceeded the number of victories in total for last season, such is the progress we have made already,” MacKay said.

“When we play with purpose and clarity the boys can beat anyone, but consistency is the key.”