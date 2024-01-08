Dan Bird said his Harrogate Pythons RUFC side deserved more than they ended up with following Saturday’s 23-20 defeat to West Leeds.

Tommy Carswell on his way to the try-line during Harrogate Pythons RUFC's Yorkshire One defeat to West Leeds. Pictures: Julian Tatlow

The men from Station View remain trapped in the Yorkshire One relegation zone following their narrow loss in a game which they dominated for long periods.

“This is another performance that we can be pleased about, but sadly the result didn’t reflect our dominance within the match,” head coach Bird reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We dominated large periods of the game and with the ball in hand we attacked with real purpose.

Sam Beagrie is halted in his tracks at Station View.

"However, at times we played high-risk rugby in the wrong areas of the park and ultimately this cost us the result we deserved.”

A converted try and a penalty saw West Leeds assume a 10-0 lead after 15 minutes of Saturday’s contest.

Undeterred, the Pythons’ pack drove their visitors back into their own half where some quick recycling at the breakdown enabled Will Clough to put debutant flanker Will Milnes into space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then fed the supporting Tommy Carswell on the 22, and he beat the last visiting defender before touching down. Clough then added the extras to narrow the gap at 10-7 midway through the first half.

Clough went on to land two more successful kicks at goals before the interval, sending ‘Gate into half-time with a 13-10 advantage.

Early in the second period, the returning Tim Evans and Nathan Wake were stopped just short of the try-line in quick succession, but the evergreen Matt Leach was not to be denied.

That try was again converted by Clough, moving the hosts into a 20-10 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of long-range penalties then got the West Yorkshiremen back into the match, but the Pythons remained in control and pushed hard for another try.

But, a turnover in possession enabled West Leeds to counter and grab a breakaway try which ultimately decided the contest.