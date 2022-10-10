Joe Bentham touches down during Harrogate Pythons' 39-19 Yorkshire Two success at Baildon. Pictures: Submitted

Runners-up in Yorkshire Three last season, Dan Bird’s team suffered a narrow defeat on the opening day of 2022/23 but have subsequently gone on to win four matches on the bounce.

Their most recent success was a 39-19 victory away at Baildon on Saturday afternoon, a result which leaves the Station View outfit second in the table and level on points with leaders Wath.

Thus, head coach Bird says that expectation levels have now risen at the Jim Saynor Ground.

Hugh Tatlow bagged a hat-trick as Harrogate Pythons secured a fourth consecutive victory.

"This performance was a statement of intent from the boys and the result is the reward of their hard work week in week out,” he reflected.

“This is a very special group of players whose thirst to learn and improve is relentless. They are continually pushing one another to be better, making selection a real conundrum.

“After promotion, we were unsure what our goals were this year, content with taking it one game at a time.

"There is real belief that this squad is capable of another promotional season.”

A fourth-minute Will Clough penalty set the Pythons on their way at Baildon and although the hosts hit back with a try shortly afterwards, Hugh Tatlow touched down following an attacking scrum to put his side 8-5 up.

In the 23rd minute, ‘Gate profited from another scrum, a textbook move seeing the ball moved through several pairs of hands for Joe Bentham to race over in the corner. Clough added the extras for 15-5.

On the half-hour-mark, Marcus Fotherby secured a loose ball and possession was quickly shifted to Sam Beagrie, who set Tatlow away with a perfectly-timed pass, Clough converting again.

The Pythons then won a scrum against the head and, having picked up at the base, Tatlow advanced before releasing Clough, who finished off then converted his own try for a 29-5 lead at the interval.

Baildon were first to draw blood in the second period, however the visitors went 34-12 up when Tatlow crossed out wide to complete his hat-trick.