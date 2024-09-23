Ben Pryor on the attack during Saturday's Yorkshire One clash.

Harrogate Pythons RUFC head coach John Liley was able to take a number of positives from Saturday’s comprehensive victory over Wensleydale.

The Starbeck-based club have struggled against ‘Dale in recent seasons, but made it three wins in as many Yorkshire One matches this term courtesy of a 41-5 success.

“Patience, determination and desire to win paid off again this week during a difficult away trip to Wensleydale,” he said.

"Recording another bonus-point victory with almost half a team unavailable for various reasons just highlights the strength of the squad.

Nick Bell scored four tries for Harrogate Pythons as they sank Wensleydale. Pictures: Submitted

"Wensleydale have proved to be difficult opponents in the past, so to record a convincing away win has further boosted confidence following last season’s challenging campaign.

"Even more pleasing is the fact that the squad is aware that we still have areas of our game to improve on, as we still haven't performed to our full potential.

"We are certainly improving every week and the positive improvements bode well for where we are trying to get to.”

Nick Bell received a perfectly-weighted Max Sharp pass before rounding the Wensleydale defence and opening the scoring on five minutes, before the same player used his pace once again to add a second try, which Jed Carr converted.

Carr then hit the upright from a penalty, but the alert Sandy Dunlop gathered the rebound and fed the former, who went under the posts for 19-0.

‘Dale touched down before the break to narrow the gap slightly, though a Carr penalty, followed by Bell’s hat-trick try made it 29-5.

Hugh was next to cross, Carr converting before Bell crossed for the fourth time to wrap things up.