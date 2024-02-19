Tim Evans on the attack during Harrogate Pythons' home win over Bradford & Bingley. Pictures: Julian Tatlow

The division’s two bottom sides went head-to-head at the Jim Saynor Ground, with Dan Bird’s men withstanding a spirited fightback to record a narrow 22-19 success.

And that result keeps the Pythons’ hopes of escaping the relegation zone alive, leaving them eight points from safety with five games remaining this term.

"I felt we deserved the win and all 18 players are to be praised for putting in a great shift,” ‘Gate coach Roy Mackay said.

Tom Stabler-Langan touches down at the Jim Saynor Ground.

"Players have made huge sacrifices over the season and no more so than on Saturday looking at the amount of tape used to stick them together before and during the game.

“The team went about their business with intent, however in this league, there are no easy games and Bradford moved 7-3 in front.

"But, we felt that as long as we played to a structure, kept up our communication and discipline, we would finally break them down. This proved to be the case, with three really good tries arriving, and at 22-7 the game should have been done.

"In the space of five minutes, the score went to 22-19, but what really impressed me was the team defence during the last four minutes, which was a great example of application, patience and discipline, even more so with a man in the sin-bin.”

Jed Carr kicked a penalty to open the scoring on two minutes, but Bradford quickly hit back with a converted try.

The Pythons were back in front before half-time, Max Sharp feeding Tom Stabler-Langan to race in from halfway.

Leading 8-7 at the interval, ‘Gate increased their advantage when Carr took a penalty then found Hugh Tatlow, who sprinted 40 metres to score in the corner. Carr then added the extras for 15-7.

Another score followed soon afterwards. From a scrum, Ed Challis picked up at number eight and fed Saul Adshead, who delivered a perfectly-weighted pass to Nick Bell, who stepped one defender, dummied another and went over out wide.

Carr’s superb touchline conversion made it 22-7, but a penalty try and a try brought the visitors right back into contention, setting up a nervy finale.

Next up for the Pythons is another must-win encounter, this time against Old Rishworthian, the team directly above them in the table.