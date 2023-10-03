Tim Evans on the charge during Harrogate Pythons RUFC's home win over Beverley. Picture: Submitted

Promoted for the second year in succession at the end of last season, the Starbeck outfit have performed well in each of their opening four fixtures this term, but finished up on the losing side each time.

But Saturday saw them edge out Beverley on home soil courtesy of Max Sharp’s last-gasp try, which was converted by Will Clough to seal a 25-24 triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great feeling to get the first win on the board,” Pythons head coach Bird reflected.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The lads have continued to work hard on and off the pitch and this is their reward for that.

"This club continues to go from strength-to-strength.”

The Pythons showed their intent early in Saturday’s contest, driving the away team off their first scrum.

And they were in front with just five minutes on the clock, Sandy Dunlop touching down following a catch-and-drive from a line-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A penalty and a drop-goal saw Beverley edge in front, then extend their lead courtesy of an unconverted try that arrived against the run of play.

The opening period ended with Clough kicking a penalty to trim the gap, though ‘Gate still went in to the break trailing by three points.

And things began to look bleak for them during the early stages of the second period as Beverley booted over another three-pointer and grabbed a converted try to pull clear at 21-8.

But the Pythons did not let their heads drop and got themselves right back in the contest with 10 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Evans made a break for the try-line having found some space, and although he was stopped short, quick hands from Clough saw him find Hugh Tatlow, who fed John Ward to dive over.

Clough added the extras for 21-15, becoming the club’s leading points-scorer in the process as he took his personal tally to 447.

The sides then exchanged penalties, but it was ‘Gate who finished the stronger, winning a penalty deep inside Beverley territory, which was kicked to the corner.