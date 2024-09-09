Jackson Hobson on the attack during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire One success at Leodiensian. Picture: Submitted

New Harrogate Pythons RUFC coach John Liley praised his side for “digging deep” at Old Leodiensian as they made a winning start to 2024/25.

The Starbeck outfit were spared relegation from Yorkshire One last term by a reshuffling of the English rugby pyramid, and will be determined to make the most of that reprieve this season.

Now under the stewardship of Roy MacKay following the departure of the long-serving Dan Bird, a coaching team comprising Liley, Tom Baxter and Harry Parrish has wasted no time making its mark.

"It is fantastic to start with a victory,” Liley said following Saturday’s 19-13 success. “This was reward for the hard work the squad has put in throughout pre-season.

"We had to dig deep at times and absorb huge amounts of pressure, but we ran out deserved winners.

"Credit must also go to the lads called up to the 1st XV, for stepping up to the plate and delivering.”

The Pythons began the game with intent, taking a 3-0 lead in the fifth minute when Jed Carr kicked a penalty.

They increased their advantage when Carr, Jackson Hobson and Jack Whiting combined to release Hugh Tatlow on halfway. He then carried into the Leos’ 22, throwing an outrageous dummy before finding Whiting, who stepped the hosts’ full-back to score under the posts.

Carr added the extras, then kicked two more penalties after Leos landed two of their own to reduce the deficit.

A try for the home side made it 16-13 with 10 minutes remaining, though another Carr three-pointer was sufficient to make the game safe.