Harrogate Pythons RUFC were cruelly denied what would have been a significant victory in their fight for Yorkshire One survival.

Hugh Tatlow dives over the try-line during Harrogate Pythons RUFC's Yorkshire One defeat at Wensleydale. Pictures: Julian Tatlow

Dan Bird’s team appeared on course to climb out of the division's bottom two on Saturday afternoon, leading as they did for the vast majority of their contest at Wensleydale, only for a last-gasp penalty to condemn them to a 25-23 defeat.

Thus, the men from the Jim Saynor Ground remain second-from-bottom of the pile and two points from safety heading into their Christmas break.

Head coach Bird was however still left with a sense of pride despite the result.

Saul Adshead on the run for Harrogate Pythons.

"This was a performance to be proud of," he said. “The conditions were incredibly challenging for both teams, but all things considered, we felt like we should have come out on top.

"Tiny errors in the final minutes of the game led to a penalty opportunity that Wensleydale converted and, as a squad, we will reflect on moments earlier in the match, particularly in the first half, that we should have converted into greater points.

"In the second half, we showed tremendous determination in defence and weathered passages of high pressure really well.

"As a group, we remain positive and need to target the second half of the season to secure safety.”

James Audsley-Beck touched down within 30 seconds of kick-off to hand the Pythons an early lead, with Will Clough adding the extras for 7-0.

Wensleydale hit back almost immediately with a try of their own, but two penalties from the boot of Clough stretched the away advantage to 13-5.

Two tries in quick succession from the home number eight saw ‘Dale move ahead, though the Pythons edged back into the lead just before half-time, Jed Carr’s perfectly-weighted pass setting up Hugh Tatlow to crash over.

Clough was successful with the resulting shot at goal, putting the visitors 20-19 up.

Facing the howling gale in the second period, the Pythons defended expertly to prevent ‘Dale crossing their line, with Clough adding another penalty to increase the lead to 23-19.