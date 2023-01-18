Bailey Bromberg on the attack for Harrogate Pythons during Saturday's Yorkshire Two win over Leeds Corinthians. Picture: Submitted

Dan Bird’s team’s 14th win on the bounce keeps them four points clear at the top of Yorkshire Two, where they sit 15 ahead of the division’s third-placed side.

The Pythons required just five minutes to get their noses in front, Jordan Payne barging over from close range after Hugh Tatlow had been tackled on thefive-metre line.

The lead was increased to 12 points when, from a scrum, Gareth Drane moved the ball into the hands of Liam Kernoghan, who stepped in under the posts with James Audsley-Beck then adding the extras.

Corinthians reduced the deficit with a converted try of their own on 25 minutes, making the half-time score 12-7.

‘Gate began the second period on the front foot, though it took them until the hour-mark to add to their points total.

A move which started with a bullocking run by Ed Challis ended with Drane feeding Bailey Bromberg at the breakdown and he made his way through a crowded area of the pitch to go over from 40 metres out.

The Pythons’ four-try bonus point arrived with 10 minutes remaining as the home pack pushed Leeds back towards their own line at a scrum. An attempted clearance kick was charged down by the ever-alert Drane and Tatlow pounced on the loose ball for 24-7.

Debutant Louis Dabhi-Green then wrapped things up late on, scoring in the corner having been released by Audsley-Beck’s floated pass.

"This was an improvement from the entire squad,” coach Bird reflected.

"Every player really stepped up their physicality with Ed Challis and Jack Hall carrying with real intent.

"Around the breakdown our discipline was much improved and as a result we were in better positions on transition.