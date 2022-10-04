Harrogate Pythons number eight Hugh Tatlow on the charge during his side's Yorkshire Two success at Yarnbury. Picture: Submitted

Narrowly beaten on the opening day of the season, Dan Bird’s team have gone on to win two and draw one of the three matches that have followed.

It took them just seven minutes to get their noses in front on Saturday, Hugh Tatlow picking up from the base of a scrum which was won against the head before combining with Will Butler and Will Clough, who sent Nathan Wake crashing over.

Three minutes later, a slick passing move by the Pythons’ backs ended with Sam Considine finding Bailey Bromberg, whose pace took him clear for 10-0.

Another try arrived after a quarter of an hour as ‘Gate once again took scrum ball against the head, allowing Tatlow the chance to charge forwards. Max Sharp’s perfectly-timed pass then released Considine, who raced away.

Yarnbury opened their account to reduce the deficit at 15-5, but the Pythons kept coming and struck again when Clough fed James Audsley-Beck following an attacking scrum and he drove through a cluster of would-be tacklers to touch down.

The hosts registered a second try before half-time, though Bird’s men moved into a 27-10 lead early in the second period.

From a turnover, Ed Challis made 40 metres with a powerful charge, Jed Carr then finding Considine, who broke three tackles on his way to the line, Clough adding the extras.

Scrum ball then saw Clough whip a pass out to Carr, who put Sharp under the posts.

