Harrogate Pythons RUFC’s Yorkshire One struggles continued when they suffered a 13-8 defeat to the only side beneath them in the division.

Louis Dabhi-Green on the charge during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire One defeat at Bradford & Bingley. Picture: Submitted

Dan Bird’s men travelled to Bradford & Bingley in urgent need of a positive result having lost six of their opening seven matches since they were promoted from Yorkshire Two at the end of last season.

But they became the rock-bottom Bees’ first scalp of the campaign and remain seven points from safety.

Pythons head coach Bird wasn’t too downbeat after the final whistle, however, citing the absence of a number of key players as one of the contributing factors to the outcome of Saturday’s contest.

“With some players playing out of position and some totally new to this level we did okay,” he reflected.

"We felt that the game was there to be taken, especially in the second half, but it wasn’t to be.

"We’re still above Bradford & Bingley in the table and Hullensians and Beverley remain on two wins, so aren’t pulling away from us. We will have several players back from injury this week and will field a strong squad at home to Wetherby.”

Trailing 10-0 to a converted try and a penalty, the Pythons got up and running late in the first half when Mike Adams kicked a penalty following a high tackle.

The second period saw ‘Gate push hard for a way back into the contest, and they eventually broke through when Tom Stabler-Langan crossed in the corner to make it 10-8.