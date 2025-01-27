Saul Adshead scored the opening try in Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire One success at West Leeds. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate Pythons RUFC bounced back from their 90-point mauling by North Ribblesdale to record their first win in six matches on Saturday.

Roy Mackay’s depleted side were taken apart by the league leaders last time out, but showed great character at West Leeds as they eked out a 25-19 victory.

“Massive credit goes to the whole squad for their response to the previous week,” head coach Mackay said.

"With 11 changes including two debutants, the players responded in a very positive way with solid defence and set-piece work in the first half, scoring two good converted tries.

“However, with our penalty count mounting and leading to two yellow cards within a few minutes, Leeds capitalised and went into the lead.

"But, the boys showed a never-say-die attitude, wrestling back control with another try and two penalties, meaning that we took home four vital points.”

The Pythons enjoyed plenty of pressure during the early stages of the game and they took the lead when Hugh Tatlow carried the ball into home territory before releasing the supporting Saul Adshead, who ran in from the 22.

Ben Pryor successfully kicked the resulting conversion for a 7-0 lead.

The visitors were quickly back on the attack, but after a knock-on gifted possession to Leeds, Max Sharp intercepted a pass on halfway before feeding Adshead, who then returned the favour and sent Tatlow over the whitewash.

Pryor again added the extra two, and ‘Gate took a deserved 14-0 advantage into the interval.

Two yellow cards in quick succession saw the Pythons reduced to 13 men at the start of the second period and Leeds took full advantage, with the inevitable overlaps they were able to create leading to three tries.

Restored to full strength, it wasn’t long before Mackay’s team reclaimed the ascendancy.

And they were able to level matters when Tatlow secured line-out ball and the resulting driving maul took the visitors into the home 22.

Marcus Fotherby and Booth were both halted just short of the try-line, but the ever-alert Thompson-Hall spotted an opening and burrowed through to touch down.

With the hosts giving away numerous penalties as the Pythons turned the screw during the closing stages, one was eventually awarded in range of the posts and Pryor made no mistake, making it 22-19 before adding another not long afterwards.

A big defensive effort was required during the final few minutes, and although Leeds threw everything at them, ‘Gate held out to record just their second victory in 11 attempts.

Saturday’s result leaves the Pythons eighth in the Yorkshire One standings ahead of this weekend’s home showdown with Pocklington.