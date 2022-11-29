Harrogate Pythons RUFC beat Wath Upon Dearne RUFC to keep pace with Yorkshire Two leaders
Harrogate Pythons RUFC kept pace with Yorkshire Two leaders Wensleydale courtesy of a 25-18 home triumph over fellow promotion-hopefuls Wath Upon Dearne.
Top-of-the-table ‘Dale were handed a walkover by struggling Barnsley, meaning that they remain a single point ahead of second-placed ‘Gate, who chalked up their 10th consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon.
They took the lead inside 10 minutes after good work by Jack Hall and Nathan Wake took the ball back into the Wath 22.
Sam Beagrie then made space out wide to pass inside to James Audsley-Beck, who was tackled without the ball with the line beckoning. That indiscretion earned the Wath player a yellow card and the Pythons a penalty try.
The sides then exchanged successful penalty kicks at goal, leaving Dan Bird’s men 10-3 ahead at the halfway point of the opening period.
That advantage was increased in the 25th minute when Callum Brock stole line-out ball, advanced downfield and fed Jed Carr. He then produced a superb 40-metre kick-pass, which found Bailey Bromberg, who spun and then stepped his way through a number of defenders to touch down next to the posts.
Carr added the resulting conversion to the penalty he landed earlier in the contest to make the score 17-3.
Wath’s first try of the game reduced the arrears before the interval, however it was the Pythons who drew first blood following the resumption as Carr booted over another penalty.
Hall, Beagrie and Sam Considine then combined to send Bromberg racing away for his second touchdown of the match for 25-10, and although the visitors crossed again late on, ‘Gate had already done enough to secure another four-point haul.