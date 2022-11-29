Calum Brock on the charge during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire Two success over Wath Upon Dearne at the Jim Saynor Ground. Pictures: Submitted

Top-of-the-table ‘Dale were handed a walkover by struggling Barnsley, meaning that they remain a single point ahead of second-placed ‘Gate, who chalked up their 10th consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon.

They took the lead inside 10 minutes after good work by Jack Hall and Nathan Wake took the ball back into the Wath 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Beagrie then made space out wide to pass inside to James Audsley-Beck, who was tackled without the ball with the line beckoning. That indiscretion earned the Wath player a yellow card and the Pythons a penalty try.

Bailey Bromberg races away to score during Harrogate Pythons' home win over Wath Upon Dearne.

The sides then exchanged successful penalty kicks at goal, leaving Dan Bird’s men 10-3 ahead at the halfway point of the opening period.

That advantage was increased in the 25th minute when Callum Brock stole line-out ball, advanced downfield and fed Jed Carr. He then produced a superb 40-metre kick-pass, which found Bailey Bromberg, who spun and then stepped his way through a number of defenders to touch down next to the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carr added the resulting conversion to the penalty he landed earlier in the contest to make the score 17-3.

Wath’s first try of the game reduced the arrears before the interval, however it was the Pythons who drew first blood following the resumption as Carr booted over another penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad