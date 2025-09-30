Arron Woods on the attack for Harrogate Pythons RUFC during their victory over Baildon. Picture: Julian Tatlow

Harrogate Pythons RUFC coach John Liley was able to take plenty of positives from Saturday’s Yorkshire Shield success over Baildon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making their first-ever appearance in the competition, the men from the Jim Saynor Ground overturned a narrow half-time deficit to run out 48-30 winners in the end.

“We returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory,” said Liley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having scored 48 points and yet still having plenty of areas of our game to improve on just shows how much we still have to offer.

“With a squad of 20 players permitted for games in this competition, Saturday also allowed us the opportunity to give players some valuable 1st XV minutes, as well providing us the chance to look at different player combinations.

“And victory has put everyone into a positive mindset as we return to league rugby with a home fixture against Wensleydale this coming weekend.”

In near perfect conditions for rugby, the Pythons began Saturday’s contest well, but soon found themselves under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two tries in quick succession saw Baildon take a 14-0 lead with just eight minutes on the clock, though ‘Gate responded when Will Milnes secured line-out ball and the visiting pack rumbled forwards, presenting Harry Butler with the opportunity to touch down.

The hosts then kicked a penalty to restore their 14-point cushion. Undeterred, the Pythons crossed for a second time following good work by Hugh Tatlow and James Goddard at a five-metre scrum, with Butler eventually able to crash over for his second try.

Mike Adams’ conversion narrowed the gap at 17-12, however an attempted clearance kick then afforded Baildon the chance to run in their third touchdown of the afternoon.

It was however ‘Gate who would have the final say of the opening half, a big carry from Joel Misseldine getting Ben Pryor into a position where he could sell a clever dummy before offloading to Butler to complete his hat-trick for 24-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second period undoubtedly belonged to the Pythons, who added 29 points to their tally, while Baildon could only kick a couple of penalties.

A powerful run by Thomas Roberts enabled replacement Andy MacKay to whip the ball wide to Jack Whiting, who crossed in the corner to level matters at 24-24.

George Booth and Luke Korba then made ground through the centre field, clearing the way for Tatlow to go 40 metres before passing to the supporting Butler, who put ‘Gate ahead for the first time in his match with his fourth try.

A Baildon penalty briefly made the score 29-27, however the irrepressible Butler was soon at it again, taking MacKay’s pass to cross for number five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pryor added the extra two points for a nine-point advantage, which was then trimmed slightly as the home side landed another shot at goal.

But, the Pythons kept coming and it wasn’t long before Whiting was breaking two tackles and releasing Connor Spence to finish in the corner.

A desperate clearance kick was then gathered by Harry Brayshaw in his own 22, from where he ran past multiple players before showing searing pace to go under the posts for Pryor to convert.