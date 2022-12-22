Harrogate martial artists shine on world stage at KR Ali Taekwondo Academy championships

Master Kambiz R Ali, left, with members of his team from Harrogate’s KR Ali Taekwondo Academy. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate KTA founder and 7th Dan Taekwondo Master Kambiz Ramzan Ali and his team held the competition earlier this month, attracting entries from185 competitors from 33 different countries around the world.

The championships were streamed live over YouTube and Facebook and saw athletes from a multitude of nations performing and showcasing their skills in front of a seasoned panel of expert international judges.

The Harrogate KTA team that was competing in the event to represent their hometown was made up of veteran competitors Sreejith Ramachandrukurup and Matilda Davis, along with newcomers Saharnaz Zarifi and Jack Baston.

The squad of four performed particularly well on home soil, with Zafiri, Davis and Baston all finishing first in their respective categories, securing a hat-trick of gold medals.

Meanwhile, Ramachandrukurup also gave a good account of himself, earning his team a silver medal having narrowly missed out on first place.

The competition was organised, operated and streamed live from Harrogate and was the17th successful online championship to be held since Master Ali’s inaugural event back in July 2020.

Master Ali was pleased with how the competition went and particularly impressed with the performance of his own team.

Reflecting on the medal success of Zafiri, Davis Baston and Ramachandrukurup, he said: “They have all put on a spectacular performance and represented Harrogate exceptionally at the championships.

"This event was the team’s last event for 2022, but they already have their next championships booked in and will be ready to go when it comes around to the third Virtual Jcalicu Open Poomsae Championships. This is due to be held in the first month of the New Year."

Last month, Harrogate’s KR Ali Taekwondo Academy held a grading at Rossett Sports Centre where Ramachandrukurup and club-mate Sienna Roberts were among a number of hopeful students to secure black belts.

