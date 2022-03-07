Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI captain Lucy Wood scored her side's final goal in Saturday's demolition of local rivals Ben Rhydding. Picture: Gerard Binks

Having suffered just their second defeat in 18 matches last time out, Lucy Wood's team bounced back in style, ensuring that their six-point advantage at the summit remains intact with just three fixtures remaining this term.

The Ainsty Road outfit dominated from the start, but failed to convert their chances during the first 15 minutes.

But their free-flowing passing game eventually proved too much for the hosts to handle as poacher Rosie Dale’s tap-in opened the floodgates.

Playing with genuine width on both flanks, Harrogate's midfielders were able to break into the Ben Rhydding 'D' almost at will.

All of their goals arrived following some fine team play with leading scorer Holly Oldham, Katy Blyth and Dale again netting from close range to make it 4-0 at the interval.

The second half followed a similar pattern and deft touches from Tilly Hall and player-of-the-match Oldham, followed by a between-her-own-legs finish from skipper Wood ensured that the visitors finished up with a magnificent seven to their name.

Such was the Harrogate dominance, visiting goalkeeper Sarah Jones didn’t have a single save to make in the match, while a youthful Ben Rhydding side became increasingly frustrated as the clock ticked on, leading to a yellow card for one player’s foul on Becky Sagar.