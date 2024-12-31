Harrogate KTA win 12 medals at 2024 National Poomsae Championships

Harrogate KTA won 12 medals at 2024 National Poomsae Championships. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy secured an impressive haul of 12 medals at the 2024 National Poomsae Championships.

Held at the Kettering Sports Arena, the event, which is and organised and hosted by British Taekwondo, attracted an array of talent, meaning that the Harrogate athletes were up against some serious comeptitors.

The KTA team was comprised of Matilda Davis, Zoe Arundel, Saharnaz Zarifi and first-time participants Katie Zarifi, Siamak Shojahagigi, Rocio Perez, Hedieh Mahram, Paris Flint, Ava Sajedi and Selena Teji.

Meanwhile, Academy founder and 7th Dan Taekwondo Master Kambiz Ali, and Aaron Leith, were also involved in their role as judges, while Rocio Perez assumed the position of the Harrogate squad’s assistant coach.

The KTA team performed exceptionally in more than 20 different events, and were successful in bagging three gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

"I can't express how proud I am of all my students for their participation at the 2024 National Poomsae Championships,” Master Ali said.

"Each one of our members was able to win at least one medal, and I would also like to commend Aaron Leith for his participation as a national judge at the event, and our team’s assistant coach, Rocio Perez, for all the support she provided.

"I am very proud of everything we have achieved at this event and would like to thank British Taekwondo and their event’s management team for organising and hosting the event.

“I am overjoyed that the competition went so well, and that our team performed impeccably.”