Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy Master Kambiz R Ali referees international events

Harrogate's Master Kambiz R Ali, far right, at the Turkish Open. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy founder Kambiz R Ali has been on his travels recently, refereeing at a couple of international events.

The Seventh Dan Taekwondo Master first headed to Antalya, Turkey where he officiated at the 2025 Turkish G2 Poomsae Championships, which was attended by 466 competitors from all across the world.

Master Ali then travelled to the 2025 Bulgaria G2 Poomsae Championships in Sofia Bulgaria, refereeing a competition that attracted 354 entrants from around the globe.

And these trips are just the first of many that he will embark on this year in his role representing Team Great Britain as a poomsae referee.

"These have been unbelievably successful trips for me,” Master Ali said. “I feel proud and humbled to not only have had the opportunity to officiate at the 2025 Turkish Open and Bulgarian Poomsae Championships, but to also have been invited to other international events in the coming months, including the 2025 European Championships.

"This is simply amazing for me and I feel very proud to have this opportunity to travel across Europe and interact closely with the international community.”

Master Ali has also been refereeing slightly closer to home, attending St Mary’s University in Twickenham, London to officiate at the 2025 Chung Do Kwan National Poomsae Championships.

On this occasion, he was joined by two fellow Harrogate taekwondo aces, with Academy members Saeid Madadi and Aaron Leith also refereeing at the competition.

"I would like to praise Saeid and Aaron who officiated and represented at the event,” Master Ali added. “I am beyond pleased that our team’s efforts contributed so much to the success of the competition.”