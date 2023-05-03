News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy aces shine at Toronto Open

Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy founder and 7th Dan Taekwondo Master Kambiz Ramzan Ali recently hosted the third Online Toronto Open Poomsae Championships.

By Sports Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:02 BST
Members of Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy with the medals they won at the Toronto Open. Picture: SubmittedMembers of Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy with the medals they won at the Toronto Open. Picture: Submitted
Organised by Master Ali’s international team in collaboration with Canada’s Ontario Taekwondo Federation, the competition was attended by more than 210 competitors from 30 different countries worldwide.

They performed before a panel of expert international judges, with the event broadcast live over YouTube and Facebook.

Harrogate KTA were among the clubs competing, represented by Matilda Davis, Ned Duffy, Sasha Duffy and Aaron Leith.

Each member of the squad was successful in securing a medal for the academy, contributing to a haul of four medals (two gold, two bronze) and a fifth-placed finish overall in the team category.

“I am so proud of my students,” Master Ali reflected. “To see a team of four each succeed in winning a medal and then go on to place fifth overall in an online international open is incredible.

"I would like to thank my international team of referees and my IT Team for another incredible event. I would also like to thank our partners at the Ontario Taekwondo Federation for their collaboration in holding yet another amazing Toronto Open.

"My team’s next event is due to be held in June where we will hold our Fourth Range Online Poomsae Championships, which will be our 20th online competition to be held since our first Online Open Championships back in July 2020.”

For more information about taking up the Olympic sport Taekwondo, please email [email protected] or phone 07944988806.

