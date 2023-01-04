Harrogate hosts global Taekwondo seminar led by Grandmaster Ik Pil Kang

Grandmaster Ik Pil Kang, left, led a global Taekwondo seminar organised by Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy. Picture: Submitted

Led by 9th Grandmaster Ik Pil Kang, the event was held online over Zoom and was attended by practitioners from 13 different countries worldwide, with local Taekwondo student Aaron Leith also taking part.

The seminar provided participants with the opportunity to undergo in-depth practice and study into the most advanced techniques in Taekwondo and acquire the knowledge and understanding of the skills required which could one day allow participants to achieve the grade of grandmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Korean Grandmaster Kang was assisted by Master Kambiz in helping participants with any questions which arose and facilitating the event.

Master Kambiz and Grandmaster Kang were both delighted to see both days of the event run smoothly and continue to draw a positive response from participants around the globe.

A grateful Master Kambiz said: “I would like to thank my dear friend and teacher, Grandmaster Kang for once again delivering such an incredible seminar for us. I am glad to have the honour of continually organising and facilitating these events for him.