Joe Horne was on target for Harrogate Hockey Club's Men's 1st XI during their home defeat to Stockton. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI lost ground at the top of the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division table following a 3-1 home defeat to fellow high-flyers Stockton.

Joe Horne's team began the weekend in second place having won four of their previous five matches, but slip down to fourth as a result of Saturday's result.

The Ainsty Road outfit got off to a great start, taking a ninth-minute lead when skipper Horne netted from a penalty-corner.

But Whitley Bay levelled matters after a quarter of an hour and then edged ahead on 24 minutes, with both of their goals also arriving following penalty-corners.

Trailing 2-1 at the break, Harrogate pushed hard for an equaliser and created a number of decent scoring opportunities, but were unable to convert any of them.

Very much on the back foot at this point of the game, Bay would however counter to good effect in the 56th minute and add a third goal against the run of play.

Reflecting on his side's first loss in six outings, captain Horne said: "Saturday's game was eventful, it turned into a real dog fight and there were eight cards shown as things got a little heated.

"We created a lot of chances at 2-1 down but from pushing for an equaliser they hit us on the break and that proved decisive."

'Gate face another tough assignment this weekend when they visit top-of-the-table Newcastle University, who have won all seven of their Premier Division matches to date this term, scoring 31 goals in the process.

Harrogate Men's 2s ended a run of three games without a victory when they thrashed Sheffield University Bankers 7-2.

‘Gate fell behind in the fifth minute, but responded almost immediately through a deflected James Edmondson shot.

Jimmy Greenwood then set up Josh Lyon to send a first-time reverse-stick effort beneath the on-rushing Bankers’ goalkeeper for 2-1.

Oliver Sanderson banged in Harrogate’s third on the 15-minute mark, converting a short-corner, before Sheffield pulled a goal back.

That was as good as it would get for the away team, however, and Greenwood’s precise low finish from top ‘D’ ricocheted in off the left-hand upright to make the score 4-2 before Edmondson popped up two minutes later to notch his second of the afternoon.

The hosts kept on creating chances after the break and added number six when Stu Norman continued his rich vein of recent form with a low drag-flick finish.

Edmondson then wrapped things up when he completed his hat-trick.

That result leaves 'Gate fifth in the table ahead of their home showdown with Leeds 5s this weekend.