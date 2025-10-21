Harrogate Hockey Club Men's and Ladies 1s suffer heavy defeats on the road

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s have lost five of their first six matches of 2025/26. Picture: Gerard Binks

It was a disappointing weekend for Harrogate Hockey Club's Men's and Ladies 1st XIs, with both teams suffering heavy defeats.

Joe Horne's Men's 1s made a positive start to the season, but they slipped to a second loss in three matches when they visited in-form Sheffield University Bankers.

The league leaders raced into a 4-1 lead with just over half an hour played and eventually ran out 5-2 victors.

Charles Edmondson continued his excellent spell in front of goal by bagging a brace, but he was unable to save his side on this occasion.

Saturday's result leaves the 'Gate 1s sixth in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division standings with 10 points to their name from six matches.

They return to action on November 1 when they entertain neighbours Leeds 2s (12pm).

Meanwhile, things went from bad to worse for Harrogate's Ladies 1s as they went down 6-2 away at local rivals Leeds 2s.

Relegated from the Conference North at the end of last term after a season of real struggle, Evie Barnard's side find themselves bottom of the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division following a slow start.

'Gate twice recovered from falling behind at Leeds, with strikes from Emma Waud and Anna Blyth keeping them very much in the contest.

But, the hosts were able to add four goals to their tally during the latter stages and ended up comprehensive winners in the end.

Saturday's loss was Harrogate's fifth in six outings, though they remain just a single point from safety.

Next up is a home showdown with Sheffield University Bankers on November 1 (1.30pm).

In Yorkshire Division Two, the Men's 2s fared much better, recording a 3-1 home success over Leeds 4s.

The Ainsty Road outfit took the lead early on through Josh Lyon, and although their visitors hit back to level matters, Oliver Sanderson made it 2-1 in the 28th minute.

Lyon then scored again with 50 minutes on the clock to wrap things up.

Victory leaves 'Gate third in the table, where they find themselves only three points behind leaders City of York 3s.

They return to action on November 1, away at Lindum 3s (1.30pm).

Harrogate Ladies 2s continue to struggle in Yorkshire Division One, where they now sit just one place above the bottom two following a 3-2 home reverse at the hands of University of Leeds.

Their next fixture is away at Leeds 4s on November 1 (3.15pm).