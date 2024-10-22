Toby Blaker scores what proves to be the game's decisive goal during Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI's home win over Brigg. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI continued their fine start to 2024/25 by beating Brigg 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Horne's side lost their opening match of the season, but have gone on to win four and draw one of their next five matches, a run of form which has lifted them up to second place in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division standings.

Brigg took an early lead in the 10th minute, punishing their hosts for a wayward pass from a sideline ball.

But, ‘Gate responded within two minutes as an excellent cross from Tom Gugan found Oliver Hall waiting at the back post to apply a finishing touch.

'Gate goal-scorer Tom Gugan, right, is congratulated by team-mate Eddie Crossley.

A second goal followed soon afterwards, the ball put into the back of the net by Gugan himself on this occasion.

The first half continued in end-to-end fashion with Brigg hitting back to make it 2-2 at the interval.

In the second period, Harrogate capitalised on key opportunities to pull ahead.

An excellent attacking drive from Luke Daynes saw a penalty stroke awarded, which the same player slotted away confidently, sparking another action-packed spell of back-and-forth hockey.

‘Gate continued to ride the wave of momentum, scoring another two goals within the space of seven minutes through Gugan and Toby Blaker.

With the hosts 5-2 ahead, it appeared that the match was over as a contest, however Brigg were not done yet.

Following an incisive counter-attack, the away side narrowed the deficit with a well-placed strike from a near impossible angle to the left of the ‘D’.

With time ticking down and Harrogate legs tiring, Brigg pulled it back to 5-4, setting up a nervy finale, which Horne and his troops just about survived.

Harrogate Men’s 2nd XI got back to winning ways with a statement performance away at local rivals Leeds Adel 3s.

Heading into the fixture off the back of a frustrating fortnight, which had seen them pick up just the one point from a possible six, Josh Lyon’s team wasted little time making their mark.

A fluid move from the visitors’ first attacking opportunity saw Jimmy Greenwood tee up skipper Lyon on the penalty spot, only for an Adel foot to block the ball on the goal-line.

Stu Norman stepped up, and with unerring accuracy, successfully converted his third penalty flick of the season.

Adel pushed hard for a route back into the contest, though ‘Gate held firm with Norman marshalling his back line well with Steve Thompson and Charlie Winspear remaining similarly resolute.

The visitors were however able to enjoy a degree of comfort from the 20th minute.

Having won a short-corner following more good work down their right, Olly Sanderson stepped up to place a drag-flick low into the bottom left corner.

In control with a two-goal cushion, a degree of freneticism crept into Harrogate’s play, with attempted passes out from the back finding Adel sticks, inviting pressure on the turnover.

Fortunately for the away side, Jacob Heatlie was in fine form in goal, producing several crucial interventions.

While ‘Gate took to the field with an average age of 36, it was one of their youngsters who wrapped things up with goal number three midway through the second period.

Veteran Will Rogers advanced down the left before playing the ball into Oli Vincent inside the ‘D’, from where he displayed a calmness which belied his years as he guided a precise finish beyond the diving Adel keeper.