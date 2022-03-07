Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI secure much-needed win away at Stockton

Harry Bhogal impressed during Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI's 4-1 success on the road at Stockton. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Ainsty Road outfit emerged 4-1 victors up in County Durham, easing their relegation fears as they pulled six points clear of the bottom two.

The home side, who boast one of the meanest home records in the division having only dropped five points prior to Saturday's contest, made a dominant start to proceedings.

And they would have taken an early lead were it not for two important saves by Harrogate goalkeeper Dan Garlick.

Young defenders Sean Kempton-Parkes and Noah Melling were stoic at the back for the visitors, negating the Stockton threat with some calm work out of possession.

'Gate eventually settled down and began to get a foothold in the game, Chaz Edmondson and Harry Henderson both firing wide of the mark.

Against the run of plan, a penalty-stroke was awarded to the home side but Garlick kept the low effort out of the back of his net courtesy of another impressive save.

At the other end, Harry Bhogal was causing all sorts of problems through the middle, while Henderson, Chris Horne and the lively Will Rogers attacked down either flank.

And Harrogate got their rewards as they continued to turn the screw, Stu Jones breaking the deadlock when he nonchalantly finished off Bhogal's clever pass.

Stockton reacted well and were soon back on terms, though Harry Henderson calmly turned in Bhogal’s precise cross to restore the away lead.

Jones then turned provider for Rogers, who calmed any nerves the visitors may have had entering the final 10 minutes by moving them two goals clear.

The hosts offered little by way of a response and there was still time for Paul Watkins to convert from close range to wrap things up at 4-1 and put the gloss on 'Gate's most impressive performance of the season to date.