Harrogate Hockey Club Men’s 1st XI held at home by Newcastle University

Tom Harris’ troops started brightly and forced a number of early short-corners.

An Andrew Clemerson drag-flick was stopped on the line by a defender’s body and a penalty-stroke awarded. Clemerson himself did the honours for 1-0.

Akin to last week’s impressive victory over Stockton, the home side had goalkeeper Dan Garlick to thank at times after a series of impressive saves kept their lead intact.

Newcastle refused to lie down, however, and grabbed an equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

Both sides created opportunities during the closing stages, though a decisive goal could not be found.

Reflecting on the result, skipper Harris said: “It was a frustrating day to be honest. We lacked a sharpness and after scoring early, we looked off it. On the run of play, they were worthy of their goal in all honesty.

“Positively, that’s three games unbeaten and we are starting to get on a little run.”