Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI come within a whisker of inflicting first loss on league leaders
Joe Horne’s team performed superbly against the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division leaders on Saturday afternoon and were only denied a fine victory by a late equaliser.
The students headed into the fixture boasting a perfect record of seven wins in as many matches this term, but there was nothing to choose between the sides during an end-to-end first half.
There were no goals before the break despite both teams creating plenty of chances, though Newcastle did eventually break the deadlock from a well-executed short corner routine.
Harrogate responded swiftly as Jim McLaverty finished off a flowing team move to equalise, and the visitors then took the lead courtesy of a stunning reverse-stick strike from Tom Gugan, who picked out the top left-hand corner of the net from a near-impossible angle.
‘Gate remained in the lead until, with just three minutes remaining, the University side got themselves back on terms.
A draw sees Horne and his men drop one place in a congested league table to fifth. They return to action this Saturday when they host Leeds 2s.
Meanwhile, Harrogate Men’s 2nd XI enjoyed a 3-1 home triumph over Leeds 5s.
