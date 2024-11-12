Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI come within a whisker of inflicting first loss on league leaders

By Sports Reporter
Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 12:36 BST
Tom Gugan scored a stunning goal for Harrogate Men's 1st XI. Picture: Gerard BinksTom Gugan scored a stunning goal for Harrogate Men's 1st XI. Picture: Gerard Binks
Harrogate Hockey Club’s Men’s 1st XI came within a whisker of inflicting Newcastle University 1s’ first loss of the season.

Joe Horne’s team performed superbly against the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division leaders on Saturday afternoon and were only denied a fine victory by a late equaliser.

The students headed into the fixture boasting a perfect record of seven wins in as many matches this term, but there was nothing to choose between the sides during an end-to-end first half.

There were no goals before the break despite both teams creating plenty of chances, though Newcastle did eventually break the deadlock from a well-executed short corner routine.

Harrogate responded swiftly as Jim McLaverty finished off a flowing team move to equalise, and the visitors then took the lead courtesy of a stunning reverse-stick strike from Tom Gugan, who picked out the top left-hand corner of the net from a near-impossible angle.

‘Gate remained in the lead until, with just three minutes remaining, the University side got themselves back on terms.

A draw sees Horne and his men drop one place in a congested league table to fifth. They return to action this Saturday when they host Leeds 2s.

Meanwhile, Harrogate Men’s 2nd XI enjoyed a 3-1 home triumph over Leeds 5s.

