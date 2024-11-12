Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI come within a whisker of inflicting first loss on league leaders

Tom Gugan scored a stunning goal for Harrogate Men's 1st XI. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club’s Men’s 1st XI came within a whisker of inflicting Newcastle University 1s’ first loss of the season.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Horne’s team performed superbly against the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division leaders on Saturday afternoon and were only denied a fine victory by a late equaliser.

The students headed into the fixture boasting a perfect record of seven wins in as many matches this term, but there was nothing to choose between the sides during an end-to-end first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no goals before the break despite both teams creating plenty of chances, though Newcastle did eventually break the deadlock from a well-executed short corner routine.

Harrogate responded swiftly as Jim McLaverty finished off a flowing team move to equalise, and the visitors then took the lead courtesy of a stunning reverse-stick strike from Tom Gugan, who picked out the top left-hand corner of the net from a near-impossible angle.

‘Gate remained in the lead until, with just three minutes remaining, the University side got themselves back on terms.

A draw sees Horne and his men drop one place in a congested league table to fifth. They return to action this Saturday when they host Leeds 2s.

Meanwhile, Harrogate Men’s 2nd XI enjoyed a 3-1 home triumph over Leeds 5s.