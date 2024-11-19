Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI climb to third in the table after Leeds Hockey Club success
A second-half brace from Eddie Crossley sealed that win for the Ainsty Road outfit after skipper Joe Horne had fired them into a fifth-minute lead.
This weekend, ‘Gate visit a Sheffield University Bankers side who sit just one place further back in the league table.
In Yorkshire & North East Division Two (Yorkshire), Harrogate Men’s 2nd XI drew 2-2 on the road at Aire Valley 1s.
That result leaves Josh Lyon’s team third in the table ahead of this Saturday’s home showdown with derby rivals City of York 3s.
A 4-0 reverse at the hands of Leeds 3s saw Harrogate’s Ladies 2nd XI suffer back-to-back Yorkshire & North East Division One (Yorkshire) defeats.
The game started with both teams passing the ball around in slick fashion as they tried to claim the ascendancy.
A midfield battle ensued, and it was Leeds who broke the deadlock before half-time, with ‘Gate disappointed to go into the break a goal down after hitting the post shortly before the interval.
The second period saw Leeds convert two penalty-corners and a penalty flick to take full control of proceedings.
Unable to mount a real challenge to get themselves back into the contest after the break, Harrogate’s players were left to rue a lacklustre second half and lament some missed opportunities.
That loss leaves the Ladies 2s eighth in the table ahead of this Saturday’s visit to mid-table rivals Pocklington 1s.
