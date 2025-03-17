Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI bounce back with comfortable home win over Sheffield University Bankers
Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI made a return to winning ways when they beat Sheffield University Bankers 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Joe Horne's team were edged out in a nine-goal thriller at Leeds 2s last time out, but responded well at Ainsty Road in what was their final home fixture of the 2024/25 campaign.
Skipper Horne set the hosts on their way with a 16th-minute strike, then Charles Edmondson's brace put them in full control just after the hour-mark.
The Bankers pulled one back soon afterwards, however Eddie Crossley restored 'Gate's three-goal cushion and rounded off the scoring on 66 minutes.
That result leaves Horne and his troops fifth in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division standings ahead of their final-day-of-the-season trip to tackle derby rivals City of York this Saturday (12.15pm).
In Yorkshire Division Two, Harrogate's Men's 2nd XI’s superb 10-match unbeaten run was ended by a 5-1 thrashing at City of York 3s.
That defeat could well prove costly for 'Gate, as it saw them lose their grip on the second promotion spot and drop to third place, where they now sit a point behind Scarborough.
This Saturday, Josh Lyon's side go head-to-head with the Seasiders in what is a crunch clash at Ainsty Road (1.30pm).
Already-relegated Harrogate Ladies 1st XI remain rooted to the foot of the Vitality Women's Conference North table and without a win this season following Saturday's 2-1 loss at Durham University 2s.
Emma Waud's 31st-minute goal broke the deadlock and had the visitors on course for their first victory of what has been a difficult campaign.
But, Sophie Foster levelled matters just two minutes later, then Megan Cottee added a second for the students, deciding the contest in the 64th minute.
Saturday's defeat means that Harriet Payne's team have now lost 14 of their 16 league outings this term. This Saturday, they entertain Newcastle University (5pm).
In Yorkshire Division One, Harrogate Ladies 2nd XI recorded a third triumph in four matches when they beat Pocklington 3-2 on home soil.
That victory leaves them fifth in the table heading into this Saturday's final game of the season, away at Chesterfield (11am).
