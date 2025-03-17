Charles Edmondson bagged a brace as Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI got the better of Sheffield University Bankers. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI made a return to winning ways when they beat Sheffield University Bankers 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI made a return to winning ways when they beat Sheffield University Bankers 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Horne's team were edged out in a nine-goal thriller at Leeds 2s last time out, but responded well at Ainsty Road in what was their final home fixture of the 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Horne set the hosts on their way with a 16th-minute strike, then Charles Edmondson's brace put them in full control just after the hour-mark.

Chris Horne battles for possession during Saturday's Yorkshire & North East Premier Division clash at Ainsty Road. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Bankers pulled one back soon afterwards, however Eddie Crossley restored 'Gate's three-goal cushion and rounded off the scoring on 66 minutes.

That result leaves Horne and his troops fifth in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division standings ahead of their final-day-of-the-season trip to tackle derby rivals City of York this Saturday (12.15pm).

In Yorkshire Division Two, Harrogate's Men's 2nd XI’s superb 10-match unbeaten run was ended by a 5-1 thrashing at City of York 3s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That defeat could well prove costly for 'Gate, as it saw them lose their grip on the second promotion spot and drop to third place, where they now sit a point behind Scarborough.

Eddie Crossley scored Harrogate's fourth and final goal against Sheffield University Bankers. Picture: Gerard Binks

This Saturday, Josh Lyon's side go head-to-head with the Seasiders in what is a crunch clash at Ainsty Road (1.30pm).

Already-relegated Harrogate Ladies 1st XI remain rooted to the foot of the Vitality Women's Conference North table and without a win this season following Saturday's 2-1 loss at Durham University 2s.

Emma Waud's 31st-minute goal broke the deadlock and had the visitors on course for their first victory of what has been a difficult campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, Sophie Foster levelled matters just two minutes later, then Megan Cottee added a second for the students, deciding the contest in the 64th minute.

Saturday's defeat means that Harriet Payne's team have now lost 14 of their 16 league outings this term. This Saturday, they entertain Newcastle University (5pm).

In Yorkshire Division One, Harrogate Ladies 2nd XI recorded a third triumph in four matches when they beat Pocklington 3-2 on home soil.

That victory leaves them fifth in the table heading into this Saturday's final game of the season, away at Chesterfield (11am).