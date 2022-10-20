Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1s forward Charles Edmondson scores his second goal of the game against Durham University 3s. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Andrew Clemerson’s side ran out 6-1 winners on Saturday afternoon, their third success in three matches at Ainsty Road this term and a result which leaves them fifth in the table.

The opening 10 minutes were an even affair, with both teams having chances to open the scoring before Edmondson’s slick finishing put the hosts in control.

A short-corner strike followed by a wonderful solo goal put Harrogate 2-0 up at half-time, then, early in the second period, Harry Henderson continued his fine start to the season with a dipping effort from the edge of the ‘D’.

Harrogate's Alfie Willis in action against Durham University 3s.

Durham managed to reduce the arrears but continued to leave huge gaps for ‘Gate to exploit and it wasn’t long before Edmondson completed his treble.

The home side’s star man then turned provider and had plenty of time to pick out Alfie Willis with a cut back, the latter slotting in for 5-1.

Some woeful defending from the visitors then allowed Harrogate to feed Edmondson once more and he made no mistake, rounding off the scoring.

Reflecting on the win, skipper Andy Clemerson said: “We saw two very attack-minded teams and it was strange that there were only two goals before half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we controlled the game better in the second half and the lads know that if we provide the chances, more often than not, Charles will put them away.

"We were deserved winners in the end.”