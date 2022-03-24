Harrogate Hockey Club Men all-but safe from the drop after Sheffield Hallam success

Harrogate Hockey Club's Men's 1st XI celebrate. Picture: Gerard Binks

Depleted by injury and unavailability, a squad of just 11 made the trip to South Yorkshire, but they started on the front foot, controlling possession and creating a number of good chances.

A breakthrough followed shortly after a short-corner was awarded and dispatched by Andy Clemerson.

Harrogate surged forward again soon afterwards and some clever work by Charles Edmondson set up a chance for the onrushing Fergus Lindley, who extended the away side’s lead.

The second period was scrappy, with the hosts reducing the arrears with 10 minutes remaining.

They never really looked like equalising, however, as ‘Gate shut up shop with Stu Jones, Noah Melling and Ollie Pollock stunting the home side’s rhythm.

Victory lifts Tom Harris’ troops six points clear of the drop zone with three games remaining this term.